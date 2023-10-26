A list of the deadliest mass shootings in the US this year

The mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, has once again put the spotlight on the shooting menace in the United States. In the latest massacre, as many as 22 people are believed to be killed, making it one of the deadliest shootings in America in recent times.

According to Sky News, the US has seen over 38,000 gun deaths a year since 2014. As per Gun Violence Archive, at least 198 mass shootings had taken place till May this year.

Here's a look at some of the deadliest mass shootings in the US this year:

Lewiston, Maine

The death toll as of writing, according to various media outlets, stands at 22, with dozens more reported to be wounded. The suspect is still at large and hundreds of police officers are scouring Maine in a hunt for the suspect.

Monetary Park, California

Eleven people were killed in the Lunar New Year massacre inside a popular dance parlour in Monterey Park, California, on January 21.

Allen, Texas

As many as nine died after a man went on a rampage at a Texas outlet mall before being killed by a police officer. The incident occurred in May.

Enoch, Utah

On January 4, a man killed his wife, five children, and mother-in-law before killing himself, according to Sky News.

Henryetta, Oklahoma

A convicted sex offender shot dead his wife and three children at their Oklahoma home, apart from two teenage girls who were there for a sleepover – before killing himself, reported CNN.

Nashville, Tennessee

The Nashville school shooting was another incident that had left the world grieving.

Three adults and three nine-year-olds were shot dead in March this year. The 28-year-old assailant was shot dead soon after the police arrived on the scene.

Half Moon Bay, California

Seven people were killed, while one was injured in the twin shootings that took place in January, days after eleven people were killed at the Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.

Louisville, Kentucky

At least five were killed and six others injured following a shooting that targeted a bank in downtown Louisville in April. The suspected shooter was later neutralised, police confirmed.

Goshen, California

A teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby became the target of an "assassination style" shooting that also left five others dead in central California, as per Sky News.

Jacksonville, Florida

A man armed with a high-powered rifle and handgun killed three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville in August, before shooting himself, in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime.