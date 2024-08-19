Lost 8-year-old girl uses ATM to find family in China

A quick-witted Chinese girl who found her way back to her family using an ATM has garnered praise on social media.

Hailing from Quzhou in China's southeastern Zhejiang province, the girl, aged 8 years, became separated from her grandfather while heading for a dance class.

Stranded with no phone, and with no help from strangers, the girl noticed an ATM nearby and headed over, reported South China Morning Post.

At the ATM, she pressed the red button beside the machine, which connected her to a the respective bank's monitoring centre.

After getting the call from the ATM, Zhou Dongying, an employee of the Quzhou Rural Commercial Bank, answered.

Hearing the girl's situation, Zhou asked her if she had her grandfather's phone number, to which the girl said no. She could neither recall the phone numbers of her family members.