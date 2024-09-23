Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Islamabad: Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the new Director General of Pakistan's spy agency - Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), state-run TV announced on Monday.

Lt Gen Malik, currently serving as an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, will assume his new role on September 30, replacing the current DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

The ISI chief is appointed by the prime minister but as part of a tradition he executes this power in consultation with the army chief.