JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Vanuatu region, tsunami warning issued

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquake at 7.1 magnitude, with a depth of 48km.
Last Updated 07 December 2023, 14:02 IST

Follow Us

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Vanuatu region on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, with a tsunami warning issued for coasts in the the area.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

It earlier pegged the quake at a magnitude of 6.6.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquake at 7.1 magnitude, with a depth of 48km.

The US Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake were possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 December 2023, 14:02 IST)
World newsEarthquakeTsunami

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT