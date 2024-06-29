Majority of US media expect President Biden to withdraw from race to 'save American democracy and from Trump'

The New York Times Editorial Board on Friday went on to say how President Biden has repeatedly and rightfully described the stakes in this November’s presidential election as “nothing less than the future of American democracy” and how Trump has proved himself to be a significant jeopardy to that democracy and someone who has “systematically attempted to undermine the integrity of elections.”

“Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election,” it said.