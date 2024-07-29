Malaysian Chinese jailed for causing death of Indian-origin man in Singapore

Singapore: A Malaysian of Chinese origin has been jailed for 20 months for causing a fatal accident involving a 22-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore.

The incident took place on August 4 last year when 50-year-old Choo Soon Kooi's car struck a motorcyclist identified as Thinagaran Murugan in the Tuas industrial region, leaving him seriously injured. Choo, who was smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore, fled from the scene.