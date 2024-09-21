Man smashes Ai Weiwei sculpture at Italy art show opening

Rome: A man shattered a sculpture by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei on Friday during the opening of his exhibition at Palazzo Fava in the Italian city of Bologna, a spokesperson for the show said.

Footage from CCTV cameras - posted on Ai Weiwei's Instagram account - showed a man vigorously pushing the sculpture over, breaking it and then holding a piece of it over his head.

The sculpture targeted was the artist's large blue and white 'Porcelain Cube', the spokesperson said.