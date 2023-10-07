Maths teacher loved from New Zealand to India for videos on YouTube

“You are doing what my maths teacher cannot do”, comment under one of the videos of New Zealand-based mathematics teacher Subash Chandar read. “Thanks a lot!” it went on to say.

Chandar, who is based in Auckland, receives a lot of such comments on his YouTube channel named ‘Infinityplusone’

Not just on the internet, Chander is winning praises from the local Kiwi press as well, who have tagged him as an internet sensation.

His lessons on the internet have made him one of the most sought-after maths teachers in the island country.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Chandar helps students with their National Certificate of Educational Achievement mathematics, New Zealand’s main secondary school qualification for students aged between 15 to 16. This exam is a Class 10 board equivalent examination in India.

Talking to the publication, Chandar says that the idea of starting video tutorials came from the students themselves.