Meet Mohd Suman: Flag-seller who saw Dhaka protests up, close and personal

Sporting a green headband with a red circle in the centre, whose design is inspired by the national flag and is now one of the defining images of the unprecedented protests, he says this item is now the "highest in demand", especially among the students.

While resting between his job, the 35-year-old man shared his back story and how he got the name 'Suman' -- a common name used in the Hindu community.

"I was born in Dhaka to Muslim parents. Many think, my name suggests mixed parentage, but it's not the case. When my mother was pregnant, our family's neighbour, a woman from the minority Hindu community here, had told her that she would name the child after the birth. And, when I was born, she gave me the name Suman," he told PTI here.

The flag-seller who lives in the Alu Bazar area of old Dhaka where several members of the Hindu community live, says his Indian-origin father had "immigrated" to Dhaka from Calcutta (now Kolkata) around the year 1971 and made this city his home.

Like 2024, the year 1971 was also a tumultuous and historic one for Bangladesh as it emerged as a new nation after the Liberation War in which the Indian troops fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the Mukti-jodhas.

"In 2008, I had gone to Kolkata to meet our family members there. After that, I have never been to India," Suman recalled.

Asked if he felt afraid while selling flags during the violent protests, the Dhaka-born said, "Why be afraid, everyone has to die eventually".

More than 600 people have been killed in the protests in Bangladesh since mid-July against a controversial quota system in government jobs.