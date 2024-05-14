Home
world

Meet the finalists of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards released 30 best photographs shortlisted this year and the pictures will crack you up. These pictures were chosen for their photographic quality as well as their comedic value and are now subject to some serious scrutiny from the judges who are all expert animal lovers to pick the winner. The 2024 Comedy Pet Winners will be announced on June 6. Here we take a look at some of the best pictures shortlisted this year.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 08:00 IST
"This dog loves to jump," captioned Vera Faupel of Germany.

Credit: Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets

'Hard Workers' by Atsuyuki Ohshimo.

Credit: Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets

"A little shake of the head and... where is everyone? I was lucky enough to click at the exact moment the head disappeared," said photographer David Kertzman who titled this photo "What am I thinking?"

Credit: David Kertzman/Comedy Pets

"Shelby, my sister's Cockapoo, absolutely loves chasing bubbles...she doesn't always get their location right, but she still jumps all over the place for them," Philippa Huber wrote.

Credit: Philippa Huber/Comedy Pets

"These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish in the Island," Kenichi Morinaga captioned the photo.

Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

Photographer Luiza Ribeiro titled this photo "Grumpy Dog". "Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarius expressions. This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating - a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts" she captioned.

Credit: Luiza Ribeiro/Comedy Pets

"A good-looking curly couple having a good time at the windy beach," photographer Julia Illig captioned.

Credit: Julia Illig/Comedy Pets

This tortoise appeared delighted with her snack in a photo titled "New Rose" by Jonathan Casey.

Credit: Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets

The dog in Anna Petro's photo appeared to be asking, "Really?!"

Credit: Anna Petro/Comedy Pets

This photo titled "I Think I Saw A Mouse" by Debby Thomas shows a horse jumping high off the ground.

Credit: Debby Thomas/Comedy Pets

Published 14 May 2024, 08:00 IST
Pets

