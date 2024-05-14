Meet the finalists of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024

"This dog loves to jump," captioned Vera Faupel of Germany.
Credit: Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets
'Hard Workers' by Atsuyuki Ohshimo.
Credit: Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets
"A little shake of the head and... where is everyone? I was lucky enough to click at the exact moment the head disappeared," said photographer David Kertzman who titled this photo "What am I thinking?"
Credit: David Kertzman/Comedy Pets
"Shelby, my sister's Cockapoo, absolutely loves chasing bubbles...she doesn't always get their location right, but she still jumps all over the place for them," Philippa Huber wrote.
Credit: Philippa Huber/Comedy Pets
"These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish in the Island," Kenichi Morinaga captioned the photo.
Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets
Photographer Luiza Ribeiro titled this photo "Grumpy Dog". "Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarius expressions. This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating - a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts" she captioned.
Credit: Luiza Ribeiro/Comedy Pets
"A good-looking curly couple having a good time at the windy beach," photographer Julia Illig captioned.
Credit: Julia Illig/Comedy Pets
This tortoise appeared delighted with her snack in a photo titled "New Rose" by Jonathan Casey.
Credit: Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets
The dog in Anna Petro's photo appeared to be asking, "Really?!"
Credit: Anna Petro/Comedy Pets
This photo titled "I Think I Saw A Mouse" by Debby Thomas shows a horse jumping high off the ground.
Credit: Debby Thomas/Comedy Pets
Published 14 May 2024, 08:00 IST