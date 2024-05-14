Meet the finalists of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards released 30 best photographs shortlisted this year and the pictures will crack you up. These pictures were chosen for their photographic quality as well as their comedic value and are now subject to some serious scrutiny from the judges who are all expert animal lovers to pick the winner. The 2024 Comedy Pet Winners will be announced on June 6. Here we take a look at some of the best pictures shortlisted this year.