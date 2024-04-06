Mexico breaks diplomatic ties with Ecuador after arrest at embassy

Ecuadorian police officers entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, on Friday night to arrest Ecuador’s former vice president, who had taken refuge there, prompting Mexico to suspend bilateral relations.

Jorge Glas, the former vice president, had been sentenced to prison and there was a warrant out for his arrest before Mexico granted him asylum, Ecuador’s presidential office said in a statement announcing the arrest. Glas had lived at the embassy since December and was granted political asylum earlier Friday.

The statement said that “no criminal can be considered politically persecuted.”