Mexico sounds alarm over 'zombie drug' sedative in opioids

Because it is a sedative but not an opioid, Xylazine can make opioid overdose reversal treatments less effective and raise the risk of fatal drug poisoning, while also causing severe skin abscesses that can be life-threatening.

In Mexico, like in the United States, Xylazine is only approved for use in animals, not humans.

The government's alert pointed to a study that tested 300 samples of drug residues in the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, identifying Xylazine as an adulterant in 35 residues of heroin mixed with fentanyl and 26 fentanyl residues.

The study, which is ongoing and has not yet been published, is funded by Mexico's National Council for Science and Technology (CONACYT).

The study was seeking to identify adulterants in drugs and was not specifically looking for Xylazine.

"We were surprised to find Xylazine," said Clara Fleiz, an investigator at Mexico's National Institute of Psychiatry and the study's lead author.

The alarm comes amid signs the consumption of fentanyl, the highly potent synthetic opioid fueling tens of thousands of deadly overdoses per year in the United States, is spreading within Mexico's borders.