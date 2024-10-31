Mexico's new president to attend G20 summit in Brazil in first trip abroad

<p>Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she will attend the G20 summit in November hosted by Brazil, marking her first international trip since taking office earlier this month.</p><p>The decision marks a change from Sheinbaum's predecessor and mentor, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who rarely traveled.</p><p>As recently as two weeks ago, Sheinbaum said she was still weighing whether to attend the Nov. 18-19 summit in Rio de Janeiro.</p><p>"We have decided that yes, we will go to the G20," Sheinbaum said in her daily morning press conference, adding she would return to Mexico on November 19.</p>