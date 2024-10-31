Home
Mexico's new president to attend G20 summit in Brazil in first trip abroad

The decision marks a change from Sheinbaum's predecessor and mentor, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who rarely traveled.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 15:47 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 15:47 IST
