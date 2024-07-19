Home
Microsoft global outage: Working with CrowdStrike to bring systems back online, says CEO Satya Nadella

A global tech failure disrupted operations across multiple industries on Friday, halting flights and upending everything from banking to healthcare systems.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 16:27 IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella released a statement on the tech giant's global outage that crippled industries from travel to finance on Friday.

"Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online, " he shared in a post on X.

More to follow...

Published 19 July 2024, 16:27 IST
World newsMicrosoftSatya Nadella

