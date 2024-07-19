Microsoft global outage: Working with CrowdStrike to bring systems back online, says CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella released a statement on the tech giant's global outage that crippled industries from travel to finance on Friday.

"Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online, " he shared in a post on X.

A global tech failure disrupted operations across multiple industries on Friday, halting flights and upending everything from banking to healthcare systems.