Migrants, Roma evicted from squats ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

"The Olympic Games are adding additional pressure because there are fewer hotels renting rooms for social cases," Lea Filoche, the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of housing, told Reuters, citing decisions by some hotels to be ready for an influx of visitors. Reuters could not independently confirm how many hotels were affected.

Of 32 closed squats for which Reuters was able to locate an address, 13 were within 2 km (1.2 miles) of a main Olympic site in the 236 sq km (91 sq mile) Seine-Saint-Denis according to the Reuters tally.

One, an old cement factory a stone's throw away from the future Athlete's Village and housing some 400 migrants mostly from Sudan and Chad, was closed by police in April, Reuters observed. A Roma camp of 700 people behind the North Paris Arena in Villepinte was also shut down, two witnesses said.

FROM SQUAT TO STREET

The evictions have exacerbated homelessness as the turfed-out residents add to already outsized demand for social housing and state-provided accommodation, Puvilland said.

Deputy mayor Filoche said she had never seen so many people on the streets on Paris, especially children.

"If their aim is to have the Games where we don’t see poverty, then the plan to evict squats is not a good plan - it is stupid, they are evicting people from squats and putting them in the public space," said Filoche, who called on the government to requisition empty buildings, including former hospitals and offices, to house the homeless.

Highlighting the situation, on December 13, Interlogement 93 said it had no shelter places available, leaving 665 callers on the street, including 54 pregnant women.

Interlogement 93 data shows that unmet demand on some days this month was almost double compared to last year. The emergency housing provider cited a number of overlapping issues including a reduction of available places and squat closures.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo warned in November that the city would not be "ready" to provide shelter for the homeless in time for the Olympics. The national government did not respond to request for comment.

The empty warehouse containing self-built wooden cabins that houses Toldea's family along with about 70 other Roma is located in Ile Saint Denis, about 2 km (1.2 miles) from the future Athletes' Village.

The family was evicted from a previous squat in the area in May, and earlier in the year police ran them out of a disused hotel they had participated in occupying just a few days earlier. Now, Toldea worries she won't find anywhere else to live in Seine-Saint-Denis, after a November mayoral decision to close the squat.

Victor Drot, an official in the Ile Saint Denis mayor's office said the looming eviction followed a fire at the warehouse. Citing the long backlog for social housing, Drot said "there is no solution in this town."

Toldea applied for social housing two years ago. The average wait time is eight years, Drot said.

"We can’t go anywhere else. The kids go to school here, we know the area," said Toldea, 31, who sells bric-a-brac at the Clignancourt flea market nearby.

UNCLOG PARIS

Reuters spoke with nineteen migrants evicted from four squats in the vicinity of Olympic-related infrastructures or urban development projects between April and August.

Two of them were assigned stable accommodation by the prefecture, but the others were left to themselves and went on to sleep rough or find space in other squats.

Interlogement 93 said that after evictions, most accommodation offered by Seine-Saint-Denis authorities only lasts a few days, echoing testimony of evicted people Reuters consulted.

The French government, the Paris police and the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture did not respond to requests for comment on the clearance of squats and camps, and the care provided to the homeless in the Paris region.

Some of the nineteen moved into four other squats in the Paris region, all of which were themselves subsequently evicted or have been handed an eviction notice.

Many were offered places in other parts of France, following a push by the national government this year to “unclog” the Paris region, which has the highest demand for emergency housing in the country.

Speaking of the plan in May, then-housing minister Olivier Klein said homeless people would be relocated to other regions and linked the push to the Games, saying hotels were terminating government contracts so as to welcome tourists for the event.

Reuters spoke to four people who accepted transfers to Bordeaux, Toulouse and Strasbourg following squat evictions but returned to Paris due to lack of support or opportunities in the new locations, or because the accommodation offer was terminated.

By mid-December, 3,329 people had been transferred from Paris to temporary accommodation lasting three weeks, according to Paris authorities.

“SELLING THE IMAGE OF FRANCE ABROAD”

Another national government plan, for "Zero Delinquency" during the Olympics, included measures to dismantle squats, according to three local officials consulted by Reuters and a parliamentary report.

“People can’t see slums and shanty towns. With the Olympics, we are selling the image of France abroad,” said Sebastien Piffeteau, a prosecutor briefed on the plan who is coordinating Olympics-related affairs in the common law division of the Tribunal in Bobigny, which oversees Seine-Saint-Denis.

The Interior Ministry declined to provide Reuters with information about the plan, despite a freedom of information request being granted in September.