Minor girl forced by father to marry 72-year-old in Pakistan is rescued: Report

In a recent incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police saved a minor girl from getting married off to a 72-year-old man.

As per a report by ARY News, a 12-year-old girl who was forced by her father to marry an elderly man was saved as the police intervened soon before the 'Nikkah'.

The police said that the girl's father Alam Syed had agreed to 'sell' his daughter to the man for Rs 50,00,000. The girl was rescued as the police reached before the wedding could take place. The groom, identified as Habib Khan, along with the Nikah Khwan (the person who solemnises a marriage), were arrested by the police.

Upon police's intervention, the girl's father fled the scene. As per the publication, a case has been registered against father, groom and Nikah Khwan under the Child marriage Act.