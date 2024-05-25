Mob attacks Christians in Pakistan over alleged desecration; 2 injured

Sara Taseer, daughter of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, said: "The poor Pak Christian community reaches out to me for help when lynchings stir up. Before X was banned, I could alert some groups to help when there was an attack and try to avert the worst. But now they are more cornered than ever."

Last year at least 24 churches and over 80 houses belonging to Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, some 130 km from the provincial capital, were burnt down by a mob over reports that two Christians had desecrated the Quran.