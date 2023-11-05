Moldova holds local elections amid Russian meddling allegations

Chisinau: Moldovans go to the polls on Sunday to elect mayors of villages, towns and cities after the president accused Moscow of meddling in the votes in Ukraine's western neighbour and a pro-Russian party was barred from the race.

The last national vote before presidential elections in November 2024 comes as the ex-Soviet state tries to advance its bid to join the European Union and leave Russia's orbit.

Pro-European President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of plotting to oust her in a coup. This week, she accused Russia of "buying" voters by funneling $5 million to "criminal groups" led by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor in the last two months.