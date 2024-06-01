More balloons carrying 'filth' being sent from North Korea: South Korea's military says

Seoul warned the public on Saturday to avoid more balloons sent from North Korea and to report them to the military or police.

South Korea's military said North Korea was sending more balloons carrying "filth" across the heavily fortified border.

North Korea sent hundreds of balloons carrying trash and excrement earlier this week, calling them "gifts of sincerity" and vowing to send more. South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik on Saturday called this "unimaginably petty and low-grade bahaviour".