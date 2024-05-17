More ultra-rich are worth over $100 billion than ever before

While the 15 have crossed $100 billion before, this is the first time all of them have held fortunes of that size at the same time. L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Dell Technologies Inc. founder Michael Dell and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim all initially reached the threshold in the past five months and some have fluctuated around that level, crossing it multiple times.

Bettencourt Meyers became the first woman to amass a 12-figure fortune in December after shares of the luxury cosmetics company posted their best year since 1998. Bettencourt Meyers, 70, ranks 14th on the index with a net worth of $101 billion.

Dell, 59, also recently saw his wealth crest the $100 billion mark after demand for AI-related equipment boosted Dell Technologies’ share price to record highs. He’s now 11th on Bloomberg’s wealth index with a fortune of $113 billion.

Other new joiners include Slim, 84, who ranks 13th with $106 billion. The richest person in Latin America added about $28 billion to his net worth in 2023 amid a boom in the Mexican peso that’s helped to boost the stock of companies in his business empire, which range from construction to operating restaurants and shops.