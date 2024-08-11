Muhammad Yunus acquitted in graft case after taking over as Bangladesh interim govt's chief adviser

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus was on Sunday acquitted in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, three days after he took oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, according to a media report.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka accepted the Anti-Corruption Commission's application which was filed with the court, seeking withdrawal of prosecution of the case, following section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, an official of the anti-graft agency was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

On August 7, a Dhaka court acquitted Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom - Ashraful Hassan, M Shahjahan and Nurjahan Begum - in a labour law violation case.