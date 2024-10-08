Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Muizzu's Delhi visit: Opposition mocks Maldives president over 'U-turn' on India

Former president Mohamed Nasheed echoed the sentiment, terming India and Maldives as natural partners while referring to Muizzu's meetings with the Indian leadership in New Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 16:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 16:59 IST
World newsMaldivesIndia

Follow us on :

Follow Us