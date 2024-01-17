Musk’s threat to Tesla is countered by reality

So Musk’s apparent discomfort with forging ahead on AI at Tesla without owning a stake virtually two times as big as his current one seems like a real threat. Except, of course, that Tesla stock and options currently account for more than 70 per cent of Musk’s own net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (where he tops the list). Should he get so 'uncomfortable' as to actually start dallying elsewhere, the financial foundation that allows him to, say, buy a social media site for tens of billions and then take a flame-thrower to it would also suffer enormously.