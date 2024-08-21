Myanmar households crippled as currency tumbles to record low

A rapid depreciation of Myanmar's currency is pushing up the prices of essentials, including food and medicine, crippling ordinary households in the Southeast Asian country wrecked by civil war and a crumbling economy.

The Myanmar kyat has been extremely volatile in recent days, plunging to a low of 7,500 to the dollar in the black market last week from 5,000 earlier in the month, according to four foreign exchange traders. The plunge followed reports that the Myanmar junta was printing more kyat to prop up the currency, two traders said.

"People are frantically buying (Thai) baht and selling kyat," said a money transfer agent in neighbouring Thailand who asked not to be named.

"The only ones selling baht are those sending money back to Myanmar from Thailand."

The kyat has since recovered to around 6,000 to the dollar in the black market while the central bank's official reference rate was 2,100 on Tuesday, with an online market trading rate of 3,400. But prices of essentials have not come down, six residents said.

The kyat's fall, rising transportation costs and disruptions in border trade have sent costs of some medicines and groceries soaring in Myanmar's main cities in recent weeks, they said.