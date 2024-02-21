Yale University named after corrupt East India governor 'apologises' for slave trade in India under British

US-based international educational institution Yale University issued an apology recently for its connection to slavery— that surfaced in a book titled Yale and Slavery: A History which mentions the name of Elihu Yale (1649-1721) after whom the University is named.

The book authored by Yale history professor David W Blight — under the Yale and Slavery Research Project — stresses on many factors highlighting the fortune earned by Elihu Yale, who ascended to the position of governor-president of Madras from 1684-85, and again from 1687-92. Yale arrived in Madras in 1672.

Varsity's apology over Yale's involvement in 'slave trade'

Born to a rich merchant family in 1649, in Boston, Yale became a clerk for the East India Company in 1670 when he was 21-year-old. After a few years of service, he was later stationed in India as a writer— a term used by the Company for its junior-most employees.

"Today, on behalf of Yale University, we recognize our university's historical role in and associations with slavery, as well as the labor, the experiences, and the contributions of enslaved people to our university's history, and we apologize for the ways that Yale's leaders, over the course of our early history, participated in slavery," the US educational institution said in a statement recently.