Nancy Pelosi suggests Joe Biden should have exited campaign sooner

Republican Donald Trump soundly defeated Harris in Tuesday's election to recapture the White House.

"I don’t think that any review of the election should be predicated on weaknesses, but strengths of Kamala Harris. She gave people hope. She caused a great deal of excitement in all this," Pelosi said in the New York Times interview, according to quotes provided to Reuters by her office.

On an open primary, Pelosi said: "Kamala, I think, still would’ve won, but she may have been stronger having taken her case to the public sooner," according to her office.

Biden, 81, ended his reelection bid in July and immediately endorsed Harris after a poor debate performance against Trump, 78, sparked concerns that he could not beat the former president nor complete a second four-year term.

Pelosi reportedly was part of a behind-the-scenes effort to pressure Biden to abandon his campaign.

Pelosi left her leadership post in the House after Republicans won control of the chamber in the 2022 elections. She remained in the House, however, and was elected to a 20th term on Tuesday.