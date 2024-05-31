NATO chief dismisses Russian warnings of escalation after lifting of arms restrictions

Stoltenberg said Ukraine had the right to strike legitimate military targets inside Russia, especially since the borderline and the frontline near Kharkiv were more or less the same, and it was not reasonable to assume Kyiv should not hit back.

"Of course it makes it very hard for Ukraine to defend themselves if they are not allowed to use advanced weapons to repel those attacks," he said.

"Ukraine has the right for self-defence, we have the right to help Ukraine uphold the right for self-defence, and that does not make NATO allies a party to the conflict," Stoltenberg added.

"That was the case back in February 2022, that was the case last year, that remains the case."

In Berlin on Friday, a German government spokesman said Ukraine could use weapons supplied by Berlin to defend itself against attacks launched from just inside Russia against the Kharkiv border region, in accordance with international law.