NATO needs 'warfighting transformation', top military official says

He noted that in the past, NATO governments and companies lived in an era in which everything was plentiful, foreseeable, controllable, and focused on efficiency.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, they should adjust their thinking to "an era in which anything can happen at any time, an era in which we need to expect the unexpected, an era in which we need to focus on effectiveness in order to be fully effective", he said.

His remarks come at a time when military aid is either held up or limited by political wrangling in the United States and the European Union.