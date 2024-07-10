NATO slams China over Russia support, backs full integration of Ukraine, draft communique says

Washington: NATO allies will pledge to support Ukraine on an "irreversible path" to integration and call on China to cease all support for Russia's war effort against Kyiv, according to a draft joint communique seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

China has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war effort in Ukraine and Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security, according to the draft communique being developed at the NATO summit in Washington.

NATO countries intend to provide Ukraine with minimum funding of 40 billion euros within the next year and establish a mechanism to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training for Ukraine, according to the draft communique.