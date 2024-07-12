NATO summit highlights defense deals for RTX, Boeing and others

• A $680 million contract for 940 Stinger missiles made by the Raytheon unit of RTX. Shoulder-fired Stingers have been in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air. Neighboring European countries have sought the weapon, fearing they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

• Patriot GEM-T missiles, made by COMLOG, a joint venture between RTX's Raytheon and MBDA valued at $5.5 billion. NATO in January said its procurement arm would support a group of member countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, with a contract to buy up to 1,000 Patriot air defense missiles.

• 155 mm artillery shell components, made by various companies including General Dynamics, valued at $365 million, have been ordered. The most pressing need for Ukraine two years after Russia's full-scale invasion is artillery ammunition, much of which has been supplied by the U.S. and other NATO members.

• An extension program for NATO's AWACS airborne radar for $1.2 billion that is being built by Boeing, Italy's Leonardo , Spain's Indra, Airbus, Thales, Jacobs, and Kongsberg.

• Norway's Nammo and RTX's Raytheon business unit agreed to partner to build rocket motors. These engines have become a hot commodity to propel a wide range of rockets and missiles in Ukraine and for future weaponry across NATO.