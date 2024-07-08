NATO will need 35-50 extra brigades under new defence plans: Sources

In another sign of the scale of NATO's challenge as it revamps its posture to take the threat of a Russian attack more seriously following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a security source said Germany alone would have to quadruple its air defence capacities.

At a summit in Vilnius last year, NATO leaders agreed on the alliance's first major defence plans in more than three decades, and officials have been working on translating the documents into concrete military demands since then.

NATO leaders are expected to get an update on the plans in Washington this week, at a summit to mark the 75th anniversary of the transatlantic security alliance.

Asked for comment, a NATO official said the alliance's military planners had identified "detailed requirements for troops and weapons needed to defend the alliance".

"Air and missile defences, long-range weapons, logistics as well as large land manoeuvre formations are among our top priorities," the official added.

"NATO will likely set more demanding capability targets for allies, as we develop forces that can implement our plans and meet the threats we face. We are confident that our deterrence is and will remain strong."

The defence ministry in Berlin declined to comment on NATO's future plans as they are classified. It said all allies were called upon to coordinate with NATO on capability requirements, and that these efforts would stretch into the next year.