Nearly a quarter of adolescent girls suffer partner violence, WHO study finds

"I was extremely surprised to see what a huge percentage of adolescent girls basically are already being subjected to violence, even before their 20th birthday," she told Reuters. "We are behind where we should be."

The data was based on surveys conducted between 2000 and 2018. Sardinha said data gathered since was still being verified and appeared to show there had been only a "very slight decline."

Acts of violence counted in the survey included kicking or hitting as well as any unwanted sexual act, such as rape or attempted rape.

The data, broken down by country and region, showed a high correlation between violence and women's rights, with states where girls and women had limited access to education and unequal inheritance laws showing higher violence levels.

Rates were highest in Oceania followed by Africa, with 49 per cent of girls reporting intimate partner violence in Papua New Guinea and 42 per cent in Democratic Republic of Congo, the analysis showed. The lowest rate was Europe where 10 per cent reported incidents.

Dr. Pascale Allotey, director of WHO's Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research department, said: "Given that violence during these critical formative years can cause profound and lasting harms, it needs to be taken more seriously as a public health issue – with a focus on prevention and targeted support."