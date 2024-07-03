Nepali Congress urges PM Prachanda to quit and 'pave way' for new government

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, party Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat said, “The prime minister should pave the way after the largest parties -- Nepali Congress and UML -- said they would form a new government together. This is also included in the decision." "Other parties, too, are supporting the new Nepali Congress-UML alliance. So, the Nepali Congress CWC has requested the prime minister to pave the way,” MyRepublica news portal quoted him as saying.