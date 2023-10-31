Nepal’s Foreign Minister Saud meets Blinken; seeks US support for enhanced investment and market access

The two countries -- Nepal and the US -- exchanged views on matters of common interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common concern, Saud’s office said, adding, “During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations between Nepal and the USA while renewing their commitment to expand and deepen engagements across the areas of mutual interests.”

Minister Saud “thanked the US government for its continued cooperation for the socio-economic development of Nepal, including the recent US assistance through USAID and Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC). Both sides stressed the importance of timely implementation of the projects under the MCC.”

“Appreciating Nepal’s progress in consolidating democratic governance, Secretary Blinken expressed that the US Government wishes to see Nepal as a strong and prosperous democracy. Secretary Blinken assured the Foreign Minister that the US would continue its support to Nepal’s development endeavours,” the statement by Minister Saud’s secretariat said.