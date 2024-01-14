Nepal's Janakpur plans multiple events on consecration ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya

Yadav also said that religious tourism will increase in Janakpur after Ram temple consecration. “Janakpur Dham got a new life after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit. Many Indian tourists started visiting this place. After Ram Mandir's inauguration, we are sure, more religious tourists will throng this place.” “Tourism has become a big factor in the country's economy and plays a big role in increasing the country's GDP. Religious tourists will increase and Janakpur will become more prosperous after the temple's inauguration,” said the Nepal MLA.