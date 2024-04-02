Netanyahu says Israel will shut down Al Jazeera in Israel

Israeli lawmakers passed a law Monday allowing the government to temporarily shutter foreign media outlets that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has determined undermine the country’s national security, and the Israeli leader said he would use the new law to block Al Jazeera broadcasts and activities in Israel.

Netanyahu’s government has had a tense relationship with Al Jazeera for years, but the Hamas-led attack Oct. 7 escalated tensions. Netanyahu has called Al Jazeera a “Hamas mouthpiece.”

On Monday, the prime minister said it was time for the Qatar-based network, one of the most widely viewed sources of television news in the Arab world, to stop broadcasting in Israel, although he did not specify when that would happen.