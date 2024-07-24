Netflix co-founder Hastings gives $7 mn to pro-Harris PAC

Los Angeles: Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated $7 million to a super PAC that supports Vice President Kamala Harris' run for US president, a source close to Hastings said on Tuesday.

The source was confirming a report published by The Information earlier in the day.

It is the largest political donation by Hastings to a single candidate, the publication said.

Hastings congratulated Harris on Monday after she received the support of a majority of Democratic delegates to become the party nominee against Republican Donald Trump in November.