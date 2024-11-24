Home
New Election Commission sworn in Bangladesh

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office to the new commission at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge at a ceremony joined by the top court judges and concerned officials.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 12:25 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 12:25 IST
