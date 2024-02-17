New York governor apologizes after implying Israel is justified to destroy Gaza

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday apologized for remarks she made at a Jewish philanthropy event in New York City that went viral on social media and which suggested Israel had justification to destroy Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

"If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I'm sorry, my friends, there would be no Canada the next day," Hochul said in a portion of her speech on Thursday at an event for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.

"That is a natural reaction. You have a right to defend yourself and to make sure that it never happens again. And that is Israel's right."

In a statement on Friday night, she said she regretted "using an inappropriate analogy that I now realize could be hurtful to members of our community," and apologized for her "poor choice of words."

"While I have been clear in my support of Israel's right to self-defense, I have also repeatedly said and continue to believe that Palestinian civilian casualties should be avoided and that more humanitarian aid must go to the people of Gaza," the governor added.