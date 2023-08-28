New York man elbows passenger on subway for 'falling asleep on his shoulder'

In a surprising incident captured on video, a man riding the subway in New York City became extremely agitated and struck a man who "fell asleep on his shoulder". This sudden burst of violence sparked a confrontation on the train involving multiple passengers, according to a report in the New York Post.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be heard shouting at a commuter opposite him, "I speak your f***ing dialect and I know who the f*** you are. Go to sleep someplace ... Shut the f*** up already".