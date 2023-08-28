New York man elbows passenger on subway for 'falling asleep on his shoulder'

In a surprising incident captured on video, a man riding the subway in New York City became extremely agitated and struck a man who "fell asleep on his shoulder". This sudden burst of violence sparked a confrontation on the train involving multiple passengers, according to a report in the New York Post.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be heard shouting at a commuter opposite him, "I speak your f***ing dialect and I know who the f*** you are. Go to sleep someplace ... Shut the f*** up already".
When a commuter next to the man says something (unintelligible), the man forcefully elbows him in the face multiple times, rendering him unconscious for a few seconds. Within moments, another passenger, presumably a friend of the victim, intervenes and confronts the aggressive individual. This altercation continued for several minutes, prompting other passengers on the train to distance themselves from the scene.
Law enforcement officials state that the altercation took place around 5:30 am on the northbound F train en route to the Forest Hills 71st Avenue stop.
Police sources told the publication that the fight was brief, as both the victim and the intervening commuter got off the subway, and the aggressor remained on the train.
The victim declined medical assistance, and his friend did not report any injuries. The attacker is facing charges of assault, and authorities are currently attempting to locate him.