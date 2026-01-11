Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Newlywed couple among eight killed in gas cylinder blast in Pakistan’s capital

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil said that an emergency was declared to treat the victims.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 09:24 IST
World newsPakistanIslamabadcylinder blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us