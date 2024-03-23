JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pic | March 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 23 March 2024, 03:33 IST

Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube take runs during the IPL 2024 cricket match between against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday, March 23, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay during the inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital, in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Migrants observe members of the Army National Guard erecting a secondary fence to deter migrants from entering into the U.S. from along the bank of the Rio Grande river in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

