News in Pics | April 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A rainbow shines in the sky over the La Bessayrie hamlet at sunset near Conques, south of France, April 9, 2024.
Keeper Silvia Salvatierra, 59, is kissed by a chimp named 'Jony', 54, who was rescued from a circus, at the Lujan Zoo from where felines, including tigers and lions, will be transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in India, in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina
A BJP supporter holds placards during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in support of BJP's candidate from South Chennai constituency, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Tuesday.
A senior citizen casts her vote via postal ballots for Lok Sabha polls, at her residence, in Chamoli district, Tuesday.
Students in traditional Punjabi attire take part in Baisakhi Fair, in Amritsar, Tuesday.
Vehicles ply during heavy rains, in Nagpur, Tuesday.
(Published 09 April 2024, 22:00 IST)