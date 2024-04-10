JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 09 April 2024, 22:00 IST

Follow Us

A rainbow shines in the sky over the La Bessayrie hamlet at sunset near Conques, south of France, April 9, 2024.

A rainbow shines in the sky over the La Bessayrie hamlet at sunset near Conques, south of France, April 9, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Keeper Silvia Salvatierra, 59, is kissed by a chimp named 'Jony', 54, who was rescued from a circus, at the Lujan Zoo from where felines, including tigers and lions, will be transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in India, in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Keeper Silvia Salvatierra, 59, is kissed by a chimp named 'Jony', 54, who was rescued from a circus, at the Lujan Zoo from where felines, including tigers and lions, will be transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in India, in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina

A BJP supporter holds placards during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in support of BJP's candidate from South Chennai constituency, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Tuesday.

A BJP supporter holds placards during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in support of BJP's candidate from South Chennai constituency, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Tuesday.

Credit: PTI Photo

A senior citizen casts her vote via postal ballots for Lok Sabha polls, at her residence, in Chamoli district, Tuesday.

A senior citizen casts her vote via postal ballots for Lok Sabha polls, at her residence, in Chamoli district, Tuesday. 

Students in traditional Punjabi attire take part in Baisakhi Fair, in Amritsar, Tuesday.

Students in traditional Punjabi attire take part in Baisakhi Fair, in Amritsar, Tuesday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Vehicles ply during heavy rains, in Nagpur, Tuesday.

Vehicles ply during heavy rains, in Nagpur, Tuesday.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 April 2024, 22:00 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT