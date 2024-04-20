JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 20 April 2024, 02:55 IST

An Indigenous woman stands near Christ the Redeemer statue as she attends a celebration of the Indigenous People Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 19, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows the water canals in Xochimilco, where the only reminder of traditional Pre-Hispanic land-use in the lagoons of the Mexico City basin is practiced, ahead of Earth Day, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Artists perform 'Velakali' as part of the Painkuni festival of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Women voter show ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jaipur, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

