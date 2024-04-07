JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 07 April 2024, 01:17 IST

Follow Us

Firefighters douse a fire breaking out of a scrap warehouse, in Patna, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Firefighters douse a fire breaking out of a scrap warehouse, in Patna, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Bachan Lal, a 95-year old elderly man from the border village of Suchetgarh of Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, is set to vote under 'postal ballot facility' made available for people above 85 years of age by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, near Jammu, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Bachan Lal, a 95-year old elderly man from the border village of Suchetgarh of Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, is set to vote under 'postal ballot facility' made available for people above 85 years of age by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, near Jammu, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

School students show their hands decorated with Henna (Mehendi) to create awareness on election voting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Deoghar district, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

School students show their hands decorated with Henna (Mehendi) to create awareness on election voting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Deoghar district, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A female commando of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&amp;K Police during a security operation, in Jammu, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

A female commando of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police during a security operation, in Jammu, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

People wave at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's helicopter during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Tapan in South Dinajpur district, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

People wave at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's helicopter during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Tapan in South Dinajpur district, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) walks onto the pitch for the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) walks onto the pitch for the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Chase Stadium.

Credit: PTI photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 April 2024, 01:17 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT