News in Pics | April 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Firefighters douse a fire breaking out of a scrap warehouse, in Patna, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Bachan Lal, a 95-year old elderly man from the border village of Suchetgarh of Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, is set to vote under 'postal ballot facility' made available for people above 85 years of age by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, near Jammu, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
School students show their hands decorated with Henna (Mehendi) to create awareness on election voting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Deoghar district, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
A female commando of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police during a security operation, in Jammu, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
People wave at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's helicopter during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Tapan in South Dinajpur district, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) walks onto the pitch for the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Chase Stadium.
(Published 07 April 2024, 01:17 IST)