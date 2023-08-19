News in Pics, August 19: Best photos from around the world

A farmer arranges mangoes after the yield dropped because of high temperature, in Ismailia, Egypt.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Smoke billows along the highway near Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after a wicket of Ireland during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and Ireland.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rescue officials help residents shift to a safer place from a flood-affected area as the swollen Beas river inundates nearby areas following heavy monsoon rains, near Jalandhar.
Credit: PTI Photo