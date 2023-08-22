News in pics, August 22, 2023: Best photos from around the world

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Makri on the region of Evros, Greece, August 22, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan August 22, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other bike riders at Khardung La in Leh district, Ladakh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.
Credit: PTI Photo
The 27th edition of exercise 'Malabar 2023' concluded off the Sydney coast in Australia on Monday. The 11-day exercise featuring the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US witnessed complex drills.
Credit: PTI Photo