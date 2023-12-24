JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 24, 2023

Best pictures from around the world!
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 01:58 IST

Candles are lit at a Christmas installation of a grotto with figures standing amid rubble surrounded by a razor wire, outside the Church of the Nativity, in support of Gaza, on Manger Square in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, December 23, 2023.

Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scores their first goal

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

India Gate engulfed in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Indian Navy personnel during rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 amid morning fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

(Published 24 December 2023, 01:58 IST)
