JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 27, 2023

Last Updated 27 December 2023, 02:27 IST

Follow Us

People wait for burial of Palestinians, who were killed by Israeli strikes and fire, after their bodies were released by Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 26, 2023.

People wait for burial of Palestinians, who were killed by Israeli strikes and fire, after their bodies were released by Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 26, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a part of defence structures near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv Region, Ukraine December 25, 2023.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a part of defence structures near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv Region, Ukraine December 25, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person looks out from a car window as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 26, 2023.

A person looks out from a car window as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 26, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 26, 2023.

Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 26, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 December 2023, 02:27 IST)
World newsUkrainePalestineHamasGazaIsreal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT