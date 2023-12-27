News in Pics | December 27, 2023

People wait for burial of Palestinians, who were killed by Israeli strikes and fire, after their bodies were released by Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 26, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a part of defence structures near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv Region, Ukraine December 25, 2023.
A person looks out from a car window as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 26, 2023.
Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 26, 2023.
