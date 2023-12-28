JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 28, 2023

Last Updated 28 December 2023, 02:20 IST

The MSC World Europa cruise ship passes behind Fort Ricasoli, where the ancient Rome set for Ridley Scott's film "Gladiator 2" is situated, as it departs from Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta, December 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The statue of Colombian singer Shakira stands at the Gran Malecon de Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, December 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli soldier plays the guitar on a hill near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, December 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli artillery unit fires, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, December 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 28 December 2023, 02:20 IST)
