News in Pics | December 28, 2023

The MSC World Europa cruise ship passes behind Fort Ricasoli, where the ancient Rome set for Ridley Scott's film "Gladiator 2" is situated, as it departs from Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta, December 27, 2023.
The statue of Colombian singer Shakira stands at the Gran Malecon de Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, December 27, 2023.
An Israeli soldier plays the guitar on a hill near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, December 27, 2023.
An Israeli artillery unit fires, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, December 27, 2023.
